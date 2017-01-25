Vermont City To Hold Vote On $15 Minimum Wage

Vermont's largest city will ask its residents to vote this spring on raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The Burlington City Council has approved placing a nonbinding advisory question about the issue on the Town Meeting Day ballot in March.

The Burlington Free Press reports that supporters hope the measure will spur lawmakers to take action on raising the state's minimum wage.

This year, Vermont’s minimum wage increased to $10 an hour, up from $9.60. It will increase next year to $10.50. In 2019 and beyond, it will be tied to the inflation rate.

House Democrats have introduced a proposal to raise Vermont's minimum wage to $15 by 2022.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.