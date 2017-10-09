Vermont Conference To Encourage Business Innovation

The state of Vermont is planning to host a conference designed to encourage entrepreneurs with good ideas to work together.

On Monday, Republican Governor Phil Scott said the state will host an Innovation Spaces Conference focused on creating a community among founders, users and supporters of innovation spaces in Vermont.

Innovation spaces are locations where people involved with new businesses can share workplaces and other business infrastructure with other entrepreneurs, encouraging them to work together.

Scott says the organizations are breeding grounds for companies that start small, but have potential to grow as ideas and prototypes take shape.

The free conference will be held Oct. 26 at Castleton University in Castleton.

The event is being hosted by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

