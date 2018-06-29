Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Vermont Congressman Discusses Crowley Loss And Recent Issues

By 1 hour ago
  • Congressman Peter Welch
    Congressman Peter Welch
    Congressman Peter Welch's office

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch was first elected to the U.S. House in 2006 and is now the House Democratic Caucus Chief Deputy Whip.  He is among the many people stunned by the defeat of Representative Joe Crowley by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th District Democratic primary this week. Welch says while those who know Crowley are stung by the loss, the winner has excited voters.

“This candidate who won electrified that district. She ran a very solid wonderful campaign. And I think there is a message here. And that is reinforced the point of view that Democrats have to have an agenda that addresses inequality, the cost of housing, the cost of health care, access to higher education.  All of these were principle arguments in her candidacy. And I think she caught fire in that district and that is a message that reinforces my point of view that Democrats have to be more than just against Trump. We have to be for something that could help everyday Americans in all of our districts rural and urban.” 

Democrat Peter Welch is Vermont’s at-large Congressman. Two other Democrats, two Republicans and one third party candidate are challenging him in Vermont’s August 14th primary.

Tags: 
Peter Welch
Congressman Peter Welch
Joe Crowley

Related Content

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch Discusses Texas Trip To View Detention Centers

By Jun 19, 2018
Rep. Peter Welch
photo provided

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch traveled to McAllen and Brownsville, Texas on Sunday to see firsthand the detention centers created as a result of the Trump Administration’s enforcement of family separation policies. Upon arriving at a former WalMart housing about 1,500 boys, the at-large Democrat tweeted that it was “shameful.”  Welch says he and other Congressional representatives saw children separated from parents and parents separated from children.

Vermont’s Congressman Criticizes Tariffs On Canada

By Jun 12, 2018
Congressman Peter Welch and Vermont Chamber President Betsy Bishop (left) discuss Canadian tariffs
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Border states have been closely following President Donald Trump’s trade policies. Today in Burlington, Vermont Democratic Congressman Peter Welch discussed the Trump Administration’s recent implementation of tariffs on U.S. allies and the economic consequences that may await Vermont’s trade with Canada.

House Democrats Reeling After Crowley Upset By Long-Shot Challenger

By Jun 27, 2018

House Democrats were still reeling Wednesday after one of their top leaders, Rep. Joe Crowley, lost his primary in New York City to a 28-year-old first-time candidate named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The shocking upset is a significant blow to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her other top deputies, who have been battling calls from within their membership to step aside and allow a new generation of leaders to take the helm. Crowley's loss adds new intensity to a simmering fight over the direction of the Democratic Party and who should lead it.