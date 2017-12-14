Related Program: 
Vermont Continues As A Leading State In Peace Corps Service

Vermont continues to be among the national leaders in the number of volunteers it sends abroad to serve in the Peace Corps.

In figures released Thursday, the Peace Corps says 42 Vermonters are serving in the volunteer program, a rate of 6.7 per 100,000 residents.

That places Vermont second in the nation behind the District of Columbia.

Rhode Island ranks 4th and Maine ranks 9th in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

Vermont has ranked among the top five states since 2011.

In Vermont, the Burlington-South Burlington metro area ranks sixth in the nation with a per capita rate of 9.5 volunteers.

Since the Peace Corps was founded in 1961, more than 230,000 Americans have volunteered to provide technical assistance to the needy in 141 countries across the world.

