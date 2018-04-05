Vermont Continues Work On Vehicle Inspection Rules

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles says it's almost finished updating car inspection rules.

WPTZ-TV reports proposed new inspection rules would mean some defects, like a cracked tail light, would not cause the car to fail inspection.

Repairs deemed not critical for safety would be labeled "advisory."

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said the change would be more "cost effective" for drivers.

Vermont's Periodic Inspection Manuals haven't been updated since 2013. The manuals will be combined into one book.

The DMV has until the end of the year to pass the updated rules.

