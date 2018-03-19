Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Deer Harvest Up

By 3 minutes ago
  • John Hall/Vermont Fish and Wildlife

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says deer hunters took 13 percent more deer during last fall's hunting seasons than the average of the previous three years.

Experts attribute the increase to mild weather the preceding two winters, which allowed more deer to survive. The state also issued more muzzleloader antlerless deer permits.

A report released Monday showed that hunters took a total of 15,984 deer during Vermont's archery, youth, November rifle, and December muzzleloader deer seasons.

Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin says harvest numbers increased during the archery, youth and muzzleloader seasons, and the total harvest was the third highest since 2002.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Deer Hunt
deer
Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife

Related Content

State Survey Asks NY Residents About Deer Concerns

By Mar 12, 2018
Tom Reichner

New York wildlife researchers are taking a new approach to gathering citizen input to guide deer management objectives.

SUNY New Paltz Panel To Focus On Deer Management, The Ethics Of Hunting

By Allison Dunne Sep 28, 2017
National Archives and Records Administration/Wikimedia Commons-Public Domain

The Benjamin Center for Public Policy Initiatives at SUNY New Paltz and Mohonk Preserve will present a panel discussion Thursday evening on deer management and the ethics of hunting.

New York Remains Clear Of Deer Disease For 11th Year

By Mar 29, 2017
Tom Reichner

New York state has remained clear of a dreaded deer disease for another year.