Vermont Fish and Wildlife Seeking Volunteers To Count Bats

By 1 hour ago
  Little Brown Bat with White Nose Syndrome in Greeley Mine, VT
    Little Brown Bat with White Nose Syndrome in Greeley Mine, VT
    Joel Flewelling/Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for volunteers to help monitor colonies of little brown bats this summer.

The volunteers would help count the endangered bats when they emerge at dusk in the Champlain Valley.

Biologists estimate that 90 percent of Vermont's little brown bats died as a result of the disease known as white-nose syndrome, but some survived and are reproducing. The bats are on the state's endangered species list.

By counting bats at their summer colonies biologists can track population changes and bats' long-term response to white nose syndrome.

The volunteers must commit to watching bats at assigned sites for at least four nights this summer.

Training will be held May 13 in Ferrisburgh and May 20 in Fair Haven.

