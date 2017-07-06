Vermont Governor Discusses Federal Budget Implications And Racing

Last week, Vermont Governor Phil Scott wrote to Congressional leaders, expressing his concerns over the Senate health care bill. Meanwhile, state legislative leaders have left open the possibility of a special session in October to deal with any federal budget actions. In the second part of an interview, the first-term Republican governor explains that federal funding is critical to Vermont.

"It’s what we have to deal with, almost half of our budget is based on federal funding. So one small incremental change could have a devastating effect on Vermont. So we are definitely paying attention." Republican Phil Scott is serving his first term as Vermont governor. The state legislature has set an optional October 23rd special session to deal with any federal budget impacts on the state. You can hear the first part of this interview at wamc.org