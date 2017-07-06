Vermont Governor Discusses Federal Budget Implications And Racing

By 3 hours ago
  • Vermont Governor Phil Scott
    Vermont Governor Phil Scott
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Last week, Vermont Governor Phil Scott wrote to Congressional leaders, expressing his concerns over the Senate health care bill.  Meanwhile, state legislative leaders have left open the possibility of a special session in October to deal with any federal budget actions.  In the second part of an interview, the first-term Republican governor explains that federal funding is critical to Vermont.

 "It’s what we have to deal with, almost half of our budget is based on federal funding. So one small incremental change could have a devastating effect on Vermont. So we are definitely paying attention." Republican Phil Scott is serving his first term as Vermont governor.  The state legislature has set an optional October 23rd special session to deal with any federal budget impacts on the state. You can hear the first part of this interview at wamc.org

Tags: 
Governor Scott
Governor Phil Scott
Phil Scott
Vermont Legislature
vermont
federal budget
Stock Car Racing
Scott Racing

Related Content

Governor Scott Discusses Vermont Legislative Session

By Jul 5, 2017
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley/WAMC

It was a busy spring in Vermont politics. Governor Phil Scott vetoed the state budget on June 6th because it did not include a plan to restructure teacher contract negotiations. He said the plan would save property taxpayers statewide $26 million.  State leaders had until July 1st to reach a compromise to avoid a state shutdown. A solution was reached before the legislature’s veto session on June 21st , and the governor signed the budget three days before deadline.  It includes no new taxes or fees.  In the first of a two-part interview, first-term Republican Governor Phil Scott says he and agency commissioners and department heads began working on the budget as soon as he was elected in November.