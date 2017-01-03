Vermont Governor Issues 192 Pardons For Minor Pot Crimes

192 Vermonters have been pardoned by out-going Governor Peter Shumlin for minor violations committed before the state decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

In 2013, Gov. Shumlin signed a law decriminalizing possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. In December Shumlin announced he would consider pardons for those convicted of minor marijuana possession charges before the new law went into effect.

In a statement, Shumlin said a minor marijuana possession charge should not hold people back from getting a job or going about their lives.

About 450 people applied for the pardons. Pardons were not issued to those with violent criminal histories or those also convicted of driving under the influence or reckless driving.

Shumlin leaves office Thursday.

