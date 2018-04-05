Vermont Governor Promises To Sign Gun Bills Publicly

Vermont's Republican Governor Phil Scott says he will publicly sign three pieces of gun legislation after they reach his desk.

Governor Scott commented Thursday after the Vermont Senate, as expected, gave final approval to a bill that would make it easier to take firearms from people in dangerous situations.

Last week, the Legislature passed a bill that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks for private gun sales and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks.

Scott says that he when he signs the bills, he will outline other plans to protect schools from violence.

