Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Governor Proposes Nixing Limit On Tax Financing

By 1 hour ago
  • Vermont Statehouse
    Vermont Statehouse
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Republican Governor Phil Scott wants Vermont lawmakers to lift restrictions on a tax-related financing program that now goes to a handful of cities and towns.

The Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, allows property tax money raised in a district to go toward public improvements, like new roads and sidewalks, in order to attract business and tenants and increase the tax base. Taxpayers already in a TIF district would continue paying the same rate, but the new tax revenue in the district would reimburse the municipality for improvements it made.

Scott says he would like to see any town or city be able to use the improvement method.

Scott also proposed using a $35 million bond to grow the state's housing stock.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Tax Financing
Tax Increment Financing

Related Content

Companies Given Tax Breaks To Bring Jobs To Western Mass.

By Dec 28, 2015
WAMC

Massachusetts state tax credits have been approved for three companies that are planning expansion projects in the Pioneer Valley that will create new jobs.

The Massachusetts Economic Assistance Coordinating Council approved a new round of state investment tax credits for nine projects statewide including ones in Springfield, Holyoke, and Westfield that promise to create a total of 139 new jobs.

Tax Break Proposed For Railcar Factory

By Sep 14, 2015
WAMC

A Chinese company is expected to get a sizable tax break for building a new factory to manufacture subway cars in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Springfield City Council is being asked to approve an agreement with the company that is planning to build a $95 million factory that would reduce the property tax owed by $10 million over a 10-year period.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has asked the council to approve the agreement.  It is on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting.