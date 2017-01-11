Related Program: 
Vermont Governor Says He Has Sold Share Of Construction Firm

By 3 minutes ago
Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he has sold his share of a construction company and that he financed the $2.5 million deal.

Governor Scott owned DuBois Construction with his cousin, Donald DuBois.

The Republican told the Burlington Free Press Wednesday the deal was completed Dec. 30, fulfilling a campaign promise to distance himself from the company that bids on state construction contracts.

The Vermont Democratic Party has criticized Scott for financing the sale of DuBois Construction, arguing that Scott will still have a financial interest in the success of the business.

Scott says he wants to make sure the business moves forward and it's not easy to get the money "to make purchases of this nature."

Scott said he'd answer questions about the sale later this week.

