Vermont Governor Seeks More School District Budget Cuts

Republican Governor Phil Scott's administration says school budgets need to be reduced more in order to avoid property tax hikes.

All but five Vermont districts won approval for their budgets Tuesday during the state's Town Meeting Day. Education spending is projected to rise by about 1.5 percent next year, which is less than what lawmakers expected.

Vermont Public Radio reports Commissioner of Finance Adam Greshin says the governor appreciates restraint efforts, but tax rates are still projected to rise by about 5 cents next year. The administration is looking to state policymakers to lower the increase to zero.

State Representative David Sharpe, the chairman of the House Committee on Education, says school boards have done all they can to cut costs.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.