Vermont Governor Wins Stock Car Race

Vermont's stock-car-racing governor Republican Phil Scott won the 50-lap feature Thursday at Barre's Thunder Road.

Scott, a part-time racecar driver, is the all-time winning driver in the top division at Thunder Road. The win was his 30th overall and his first since becoming governor in January.

He is the first sitting governor to win a Vermont stock car race.

Scott easily won two preliminary heats Thursday before starting the feature in the pole position at the head of the pack. He led for the entire race. He won a total of $1,200

Scott previously served three two-year terms as Vermont's part-time lieutenant governor.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.