Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Vermont Gubernatorial Candidate Keith Stern Discusses His Campaign

By 1 hour ago
  • Keith Stern
    Keith Stern
    vermontgetsstern.org

A candidate describing himself as a conservative constitutionalist Republican is challenging first-term incumbent Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott.  Keith Stern, who entered the race in November, says the main reason he is running is that the state of Vermont is rapidly becoming unaffordable.

  “The taxes are too high.  Just the overall cost of living is too high.  The lack of good paying jobs and the restrictions and just the way that our elected officials operate in this state is excessive.” ….lost state
                     
Keith Stern is challenging incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott, who has not announced his re-election plans, but is expected to seek a second term. Three Democrats have also announced campaigns for governor: former utility CEO Christine Hallquist,  Lake Champlain International Executive Director James Ehlers and 13-year-old Ethan Sonneborn of Bristol. Vermont does not have an age requirement for gubernatorial candidates.  The primary is in August.
 

Tags: 
Keith Stern
Phil Scott
Vermont 2018
Vermont Governor
Christine Hallquist
James Ehlers
Ethan Sonneborn

Related Content

Democrat Christine Hallquist Talks About Her Entry Into Vermont Gubernatorial Campaign

By Feb 22, 2018
Christine Hallquist
Vermont Electric Cooperative

The head of Vermont’s second-largest utility plans to leave her post on March 1st to focus on her campaign to unseat Governor Phil Scott, a first-term Republican.  Christine Hallquist first faces a Democratic primary in August.  She says that Vermont is being threatened by policies from Washington that must be addressed.

Vermont Environmentalist To Challenge GOP Governor

By Jul 27, 2017
James Ehlers
Facebook: James Ehlers

A Vermont environmentalist who leads a group pushing for the cleanup of Lake Champlain says he's going to challenge Republican Gov. Phil Scott in next year's election as a Democrat.