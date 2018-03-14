Vermont Gubernatorial Candidate Keith Stern Discusses His Campaign

A candidate describing himself as a conservative constitutionalist Republican is challenging first-term incumbent Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott. Keith Stern, who entered the race in November, says the main reason he is running is that the state of Vermont is rapidly becoming unaffordable.

"The taxes are too high. Just the overall cost of living is too high. The lack of good paying jobs and the restrictions and just the way that our elected officials operate in this state is excessive."



Keith Stern is challenging incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott, who has not announced his re-election plans, but is expected to seek a second term. Three Democrats have also announced campaigns for governor: former utility CEO Christine Hallquist, Lake Champlain International Executive Director James Ehlers and 13-year-old Ethan Sonneborn of Bristol. Vermont does not have an age requirement for gubernatorial candidates. The primary is in August.

