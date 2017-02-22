Vermont House Recount Ends After Ballot Discrepancy Found

Vermont Republican Robert Frenier's new House seat appears to be safe after a legislative recount effort abruptly ended.

About two dozen lawmakers met at the Vermont Statehouse to begin the recount Wednesday morning. Recount leaders then announced that a ballot bag had a different identification number than expected, effectively halting the effort moments after it started and certifying Frenier's victory.

Lawmakers adopted rules that gave Frenier the seat if there was any indication of tampering.

Secretary of State Jim Condos and many lawmakers said the mismatching numbers was neither malicious nor illegal.

Frenier beat incumbent Progressive Susan Hatch Davis in the Orange County race by eight votes. After a first recount, the result was narrowed to seven votes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.