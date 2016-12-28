Related Program: 
Vermont Law School Releases Annual Environmental Watch List

  • Environmental Watch List logo
    Vermont Law School

The Vermont Law School’s Environmental Law Center has issued its seventh annual Top 10 Environmental Watch List.  The list offers short summaries of key legal points surrounding the most important environmental issues of 2016.

The Vermont Journal of Environmental Law’s Environmental Watch List is co-authored by the student editors and professors at the Vermont Law School.  This year the list includes points called The Dakota Access PipelineExxon Knew; and Does the Constitution Guarantee a Livable Planet for our Kids?

Professor of Environmental Law Patrick Parenteau co-authored the list’s Has the Clean Power Plan Been Trumped? He explains that the hope in publishing the watch list is to inform people on what the major environmental legal developments have been in the last year and then what can be expected in the future.  “It's our hope that we can at least identify that each one of the items, or the issues that we identify, do have a legal component either because of a major court decision, a major development with new rules, challenges to existing environmental laws coming from the industry or the states. Questions, profound questions, like who owns the public lands of the western United States and should those lands be turned over to the states? So each one of the ten items that we discuss definitely has a legal component to it but of course the law is just one aspect of a much larger social, economic and even cultural issue that's going on in the country right now.”

Associate Professor of Law and Vice Dean David Mears is a former Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.  He was particularly interested and co-wrote the summary on Lead, Water and Injustice in Flint and Beyond.   “From my time when I was at the Department of Environmental Conservation and looking both at what happened in Vermont with (powerful oxen like) acid and local drinking water issues both in public systems and in private wells I knew there was an issue across the country. We have some real gaps in our drinking water programs. The other thing that I've observed is that the quality of drinking water often really depends upon your income level and your access to authority and power. And Flint is just a perfect case study of a case in which a community that lacks access to power, that suffers in terms of its economic disadvantages, suffered.”

Parenteau notes that this year the list includes a bonus blog assessing how the new administration may impact environmental laws and regulations.  “We're entering a new era of national leadership, or lack of leadership, on major environmental issues. The eight years of the Obama administration built a very, very strong framework of laws to move the world to a cleaner safer future. Well now that's all at risk because we know the incumbent president and the Republican controlled Congress are very hostile to most everything that Obama has done including his environmental agenda. So are we really going to be rolling back environmental protection? That's why we put the blog in there about this new and as yet uncertain future with Trump as president.”

Vermont Natural Resources Council Executive Director Brian Shupe found two common themes as he scanned the 10 items on the list.   “One is how much uncertainty there is with regard to the incoming Trump Administration: how they're going to address climate change. All of the indications are that they're going to back off some of the work that the Obama Administration did. So that's really a great concern to us at Vermont Natural Resources Council. The other item is how much attention the federal government's going to give to protecting our drinking water and protecting our kind-of health from toxic chemicals and toxic pollution. So what comes to mind to me is there's going to be a much greater role for the states.”

Vermont Law School
Vermont Journal of Environmental Law
Environmental Watch List
Environment
Environmental Law

Protesters Gather For Day Of Action Against Dakota Access Pipeline

By Nov 15, 2016
Sign held during Standing Rock rally in Essex Junction, VT
Pat Bradley/WAMC

About 140 protesters gathered in front of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Essex Junction this morning. It was part of a national day of action, with advocates joining the Standing Rock Sioux to fight against a planned pipeline in North Dakota.

Jesse Feiler And Curt Gervich - Games And Role-Playing For Communication

By Oct 12, 2016
Toxic release artwork for Saranac River Trail

  Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to discuss Games and role-playing for communication.

Jesse Feiler helps people and organizations get to know and use new technologies. Projects have included building the page caching module for the Prodigy Web Browser for Mac in the very early days of the Web, location-based apps for iPhone and iOS, as well as books and classes on new technologies. Forthcoming books include “iPad For Seniors for Dummies" (9th edition) and “Learn Apple HomeKit on the Mac and iOS.”

Current projects involve using apps and FileMaker databases for identifying and managing risk in nonprofit organizations as well as helping small communities build location-based apps to promote tourism, downtown economic development, and the wise use of natural resources. Jesse, always wonderful to have you join us.

We are also joined by Curt Gervich as an Associate Professor in SUNY Plattsburgh’s enter of Earth and Environmental Science. He teaches courses in Environmental Policy, Sustainability and Environmental Leadership. He also works with EPA and other federal and state agencies across the country on a variety of environmental planning and management challenges

One of his projects is Toxic Release!, an environmental education simulation. Friends of Saranac River Trail is bringing it to Plattsburgh City Hall Community Room on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 5-8 pm. Open to the public with reservations strongly suggested  -  saranacrivertrail.org or northcountryconsulting.com

A History Of Environmental Racism In The United States

By Apr 27, 2016
Book Cover - Clean and White

  The new book Clean and White offers a history of environmental racism in the U.S., focusing on constructions of race and hygiene. In the wake of the civil war as the nation encountered emancipation, mass immigration and the growth of an urbanized society, Americans began to conflate the ideas of race and waste.

Carl Zimring draws on historical evidence from statesmen, scholars, sanitarians, novelists, activists, advertisements and the U.S. census of population to reveal changing constructions of environmental racism.  Carl Zimring is associate professor of sustainability studies in the department of social science and cultural studies at the Pratt Institute. 

Saving Nature: A Bipartisan Solution

By Apr 22, 2016
book cover

The Paris Climate Agreement is under attack in the Courts and Congress, and almost all of the GOP presidential candidates have remained faithful to their parties’ anti-environmental orthodoxy. It seems an unlikely time for the criterion view advanced by lawyer and environmental leader Frederic Rich in his new book Getting to Green: Saving Nature a Bipartisan Solution. Rich argues that the deadlock on environmental progress can be broken by a concerted effort to reconnect the right with its traditional support for conservation, and some basic reforms to the way the green movement does business.

Environmental Watch List Focuses On Climate Change Issues

By Dec 26, 2013
Vermont Law School

The Vermont Law School has released its annual Environmental Watch List. This year, the authors focused on legal and policy actions dealing with climate change.

Environmental Watch List Issued

By Pat Bradley

South Royalton, VT – The Vermont Law School this week issued its first ever watch list of the 10 most critical environmental and policy issues of 2010. WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley has more.