Vermont Lawmakers Due Back In Montpelier For 2018 Session

By 3 hours ago
  • Photo of Vermont Statehouse in winter
    Vermont Statehouse
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont lawmakers are back in Montpelier this week to begin the 2018 legislative session.

The legislative session opens Wednesday at the Statehouse.

On Thursday, Republican Governor Phil Scott is scheduled to give his state-of-the-state address. He is expected to continue his call to make the state more affordable by creating well-paying jobs without raising taxes or fees.

Lawmakers are expected to continue considering whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Other topics that will likely be addressed by lawmakers this year include education funding, increasing the minimum wage and health care issues.

