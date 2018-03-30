Vermont Legislature Gives Final Approval To Gun Restrictions

The Vermont Senate has given final approval to a bill that will raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks for private gun sales and ban the high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks.

After an emotional debate, the Vermont Senate voted 17 to13 Friday to agree with the measure that was passed by the House earlier in the week.

During a brief statement following the Senate's action, Republican Governor Phil Scott said he expected to sign the bill after it has been reviewed by his attorneys.

The push for gun control legislation came after Vermont police arrested a Poultney teenager who is accused of planning a potential mass shooting at the Fair Haven Union High School.

