Vermont Legislature Votes For Third Budget Bill And Sends It To Governor

By 6 hours ago
  • Vermont Statehouse 2018
    Vermont Statehouse
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont Senate has voted in favor of the third budget bill passed by the House and sent the bill to Republican Governor Phil Scott, who has until the end of the week to sign or veto it.

A second vote on the third budget bill occurred in the House Monday after the Republican minority objected that the chamber did not follow procedure during the initial vote Friday.

The Senate then approved the budget bill and sent it to the governor’s desk.  “You have voted to invoke Rule 15 of the Joint Rules in order to have the bill be delivered to the Governor forthwith.”

Scott vetoed the previous two budget bills.  Vermont government will shutdown if a budget is not in place on July 1st.

Vermont Legislature Standoff
Vermont budget

