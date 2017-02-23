Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Vermont Lieutenant Governor Discusses Federal Immigration Directive

By 5 minutes ago
  • Photo of David Zuckerman
    Vermont Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman
    Verrmont Legislature

On Tuesday the new Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly issued a memo implementing the president’s immigration executive order.  In the memo, Secretary Kelly notes he is authorized to enter into agreements with states to authorize “qualified officers or employees of the state …. to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension, or detention of aliens in the United States.”  That is raising red flags in the statehouse in Vermont.  Earlier this month, a bill was introduced that would require any federal move to use local or state law enforcement first be approved by the governor.  Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, a Progressive, says the bill is scheduled for action in the state Senate today.

 “I expect passage on Thursday.  I don’t know whether the President Pro Tem will work to accelerate all stages of passage on that one day, but I suspect that’ll be discussed.”

Links for more information:

Fact Sheet: Executive Order: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2017/02/21/fact-sheet-executive-order-border-security-and-immigration-enforcement-improvements

DHS information on Executive Orders and Implementation Memos:
https://www.dhs.gov/executive-orders-protecting-homeland

Vermont Bill S.79:
http://legislature.vermont.gov/assets/Documents/2018/Docs/BILLS/S-0079/S-0079%20As%20Introduced.pdf
 

Tags: 
Zuckerman
David Zuckerman
Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman
DHS
department of homeland security
immigration
Immigration Executive Order
John Kelly
S.79
Bill 79

Related Content

Progressive Democrat Wins Vermont Lieutenant Governor Seat

By Nov 9, 2016
Vermont Lieutenant Governor-elect David Zuckerman
Pat Bradley/WAMC

In Vermont, the governor and lieutenant governor wage separate campaigns — often resulting in a split of the parties holding the state’s top two offices.  On election night, an unexpectedly close race for Vermont Lieutenant Governor unfolded.

Conversation With Vermont Lieutenant Governor Candidate David Zuckerman

By Dec 11, 2015
Photo of David Zuckerman

The Vermont Senate roster lists him as a Progressive, but David Zuckerman runs for office as a Democrat.  Thursday night he officially launched his campaign for Lieutenant Governor as a Democrat.  The second-term state Senator, an organic farmer by trade, will also seek the endorsement of the Progressive party.  Zuckerman tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he is running for Lieutenant Governor because the position offers a number of opportunities to enhance work he has done in the legislature.

Vermont’s Republican Governor Discusses Issues, Including Immigration Enforcement

By 17 hours ago
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott met with reporters at the Statehouse in Montpelier today to discuss a number of issues facing the legislature and his administration.  One of the primary topics is a piece of legislation under consideration that would require any federal immigration actions in Vermont to be approved by the governor.