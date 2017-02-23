Vermont Lieutenant Governor Discusses Federal Immigration Directive

On Tuesday the new Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly issued a memo implementing the president’s immigration executive order. In the memo, Secretary Kelly notes he is authorized to enter into agreements with states to authorize “qualified officers or employees of the state …. to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension, or detention of aliens in the United States.” That is raising red flags in the statehouse in Vermont. Earlier this month, a bill was introduced that would require any federal move to use local or state law enforcement first be approved by the governor. Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, a Progressive, says the bill is scheduled for action in the state Senate today.

“I expect passage on Thursday. I don’t know whether the President Pro Tem will work to accelerate all stages of passage on that one day, but I suspect that’ll be discussed.”

Links for more information:

Fact Sheet: Executive Order: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements

https://www.dhs.gov/news/2017/02/21/fact-sheet-executive-order-border-security-and-immigration-enforcement-improvements

DHS information on Executive Orders and Implementation Memos:

https://www.dhs.gov/executive-orders-protecting-homeland

Vermont Bill S.79:

http://legislature.vermont.gov/assets/Documents/2018/Docs/BILLS/S-0079/S-0079%20As%20Introduced.pdf

