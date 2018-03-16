Vermont May Ease Car Inspection Requirements

Car inspection rules in Vermont could get a little laxer as the state considers making some repairs that are recommended but not required.

Proposed new inspection rules would mean some defects, like a cracked tail light, would not cause the car to fail inspection.

The Burlington Free Press reports that repairs deemed not critical for safety would be labeled "advisory."

Republican Governor Phil Scott says the change would be more "cost effective" for drivers.

Scott Davidson, chief inspector for the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, says safety standards have not changed recently, but some mechanics might have become stricter when the state switched to an electronic inspection system last year.

