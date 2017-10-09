Vermont Medical Center To Expand Helicopter Ambulance Service

Vermont's largest hospital is working with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to expand the helicopter ambulance service that would help move critically ill or injured patients throughout its network of hospitals in Vermont and upstate New York.

The plan by the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington is part of a broader effort to improve the transportation system between the 12 hospitals in its service area.

The Lebanon, New Hampshire-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock currently flies two helicopter ambulances and regularly carries patients to or between Vermont hospitals.

As part of the plan that is being developed, a third Dartmouth-Hitchcock helicopter would be based in the Burlington area.

UVM officials say it's too early to say how much the added service would cost.

