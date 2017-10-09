Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Medical Center To Expand Helicopter Ambulance Service

By 41 minutes ago
  • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team
    Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team "DHART" flies over the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Vermont's largest hospital is working with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to expand the helicopter ambulance service that would help move critically ill or injured patients throughout its network of hospitals in Vermont and upstate New York.

The plan by the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington is part of a broader effort to improve the transportation system between the 12 hospitals in its service area.

The Lebanon, New Hampshire-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock currently flies two helicopter ambulances and regularly carries patients to or between Vermont hospitals.

As part of the plan that is being developed, a third Dartmouth-Hitchcock helicopter would be based in the Burlington area.

UVM officials say it's too early to say how much the added service would cost.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Air Ambulance Expansion
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
University of Vermont Medical Center

Related Content

New Hampshire Medical Helicopters Use New Flight System

By Jun 4, 2013
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Audio Pending...

A new navigation system developed by Dartmouth-Hitchcock medical center is allowing the hospital's helicopters to fly in more challenging weather throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.

Joanne Mather Conroy Named New CEO Of Dartmouth-Hitchcock

By Jun 15, 2017
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Ken Gallager/Wikimedia

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is getting a new CEO.