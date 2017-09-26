Vermont Milk Commission Seeks Solutions For Dairy Industry

The Vermont Milk Commission is working to learn more about the health of the state's dairy industry in hopes that solutions to the challenges the industry faces can be addressed in the next federal farm bill.

Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, who chairs the commission, said Tuesday he expects to hold a number of meetings so a series of recommendations can be presented to the state's congressional delegation by the end of the year.

Tebbetts says the farm bill, due to take effect next year, will be the "blueprint for dairy policy for the next five years."

Dairy remains by far Vermont's largest agricultural sector, accounting for more than 70 percent of Vermont's agricultural sales and contributing $2.2 billion in economic activity each year.

