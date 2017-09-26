Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Milk Commission Seeks Solutions For Dairy Industry

By 1 hour ago
  • dairy cows
    WAMC

The Vermont Milk Commission is working to learn more about the health of the state's dairy industry in hopes that solutions to the challenges the industry faces can be addressed in the next federal farm bill.

Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, who chairs the commission, said Tuesday he expects to hold a number of meetings so a series of recommendations can be presented to the state's congressional delegation by the end of the year.

Tebbetts says the farm bill, due to take effect next year, will be the "blueprint for dairy policy for the next five years."

Dairy remains by far Vermont's largest agricultural sector, accounting for more than 70 percent of Vermont's agricultural sales and contributing $2.2 billion in economic activity each year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Milk Commission
milk
dairy
Dairy Prices
Farm Bill

Related Content

Dairy Farmers Facing Increased Stresses Including Low Payments and Export Restrictions

By Sep 22, 2016
dairy cows
WAMC

Milk production in the region is up as the payments farmers are receiving have dropped to unprofitable levels.  Meanwhile the federal program intended to buffer the low points is coming under increasing criticism.  This is occurring at the same time an export market that might aid the dairy industry could be blocked.

Northeast Dairy Farmers Challenged By Rainy, Cool Spring

By Jun 13, 2017
Pixabay/Public Domain

Following dry and drought conditions last summer, Northeast farmers are facing the opposite challenge this growing season: a rainy, cool spring that has delayed the planting of corn and other crops and the first cutting of hay for livestock feed.