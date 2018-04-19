Related Program: 
Vermont Officials Complete Statewide School Safety Assessment

By 41 minutes ago
  • Picture of a Vermont School Bus
    Jared C. Benedict/Wikimedia Commons

The Vermont Department of Public Safety has released a statewide safety assessment of schools ordered by Governor Phil Scott after an alleged shooting plot was discovered and a teen arrested.

The assessments of 422 schools by local, county and state law enforcement officials found that 96 percent conduct some kind of emergency preparedness activities.  

But there are significant disparities including the use of controlled access points, the availability of cameras and the ability to lock internal classroom doors.

The survey found a need for further development of school crisis plans; better training for safety exercises and enhanced physical security on school campuses.

