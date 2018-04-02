Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Officials Warn Of Tax Scams

By 57 minutes ago
  • Vermont 2017 scams chart
    Vermont Attorney General's office

With the tax filing deadline approaching the Vermont Attorney General and state Tax commissioner on Monday warned Vermonters about tax scams.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office received more than 5,000 calls reporting scams in the last year. More than 45 percent were related to an IRS scam.  

Donovan and Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom noted that with about two weeks before the filing deadline they wanted to remind people that the IRS will not call if you owe money, they send a letter.  He added that if suspicious you should hang up and call the IRS directly.

Tags: 
Scams
IRS Scam

Related Content

Vermont Attorney General Warns Of Increased IRS Scam Calls

By Mar 9, 2017
scam caution signs
Pixabay/Public Domain

Vermont State Attorney General T.J. Donovan on Thursday warned residents of a tax collection scam involving fake Internal Revenue Service callers.

Discussion On Scams And Avoiding Getting Ripped Off

By Feb 14, 2017
scam caution signs
Pixabay/Public Domain

Scammers are always coming up with ways to get your money — and with the latest technology, they are more creative than ever.  An assistant New York state attorney general and a bank president say one of the latest scams puts your finances at risk if you respond with a single word.

New Alert System Warns Vermonters Of Financial Scams

By Jul 4, 2017
Pixabay/Public Domain

Vermont has launched a statewide alert system to warn residents of financial scams.