Vermont Officials Warn Of Tax Scams

With the tax filing deadline approaching the Vermont Attorney General and state Tax commissioner on Monday warned Vermonters about tax scams.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office received more than 5,000 calls reporting scams in the last year. More than 45 percent were related to an IRS scam.

Donovan and Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom noted that with about two weeks before the filing deadline they wanted to remind people that the IRS will not call if you owe money, they send a letter. He added that if suspicious you should hang up and call the IRS directly.