Vermont Opioid Panel Releases Draft Of Strategies

A council created by Republican Governor Phil Scott to address the opioid addiction crisis has released a draft report of recommended strategies.

The Vermont Opioid Coordination Council says deaths from opioid-related overdoses jumped 159 percent in Vermont between 2010 and 2016 and continue to rise. It also says more than half of the 266 young children in state custody are there due to opioid abuse issues.

The council recommends developing a continuum of care for pregnant women with substance use disorders and their children; expanding the number of Vermonters in recovery who have jobs; and implementing a statewide system for delivery of school-based prevention programs.

It also recommends expanding medication-assisted treatment in correctional facilities as well as creating a drug prevention messaging campaign, among other strategies.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.