Vermont Police Begin Project Of Highway Safety Movie Advertisements

Vermont police are hoping to reach drivers through a movie campaign to encourage them to buckle up.

The Chittenden County highway safety coalition SHARP previewed their new "See It" campaign Thursday. WPTZ-TV reports the advertisements will be seen by moviegoers before every screening at Essex Cinemas, starting Friday and continuing for six months.

The ad is simple, asking that whenever you see the "click it" message on a billboard or passing truck you'll commit to buckling up if you haven't already done so.

Officers say they will visit three high schools near the theater in the spring to see if the message had an effect.

