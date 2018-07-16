Vermont Receives Grant To Combat Rural Youth Homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded Vermont a grant to combat youth homelessness.

Vermont's grant is designed to support rural homeless youth, with a focus on transitional age youth between the ages of 16 and 24.

HUD New England Regional Administrator David Tille announced the $2 million grant Monday. “The goal of the Youth Homeless Demonstration Program is to support communities in the development and implementation of a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness.”

Vermont was one of 11 jurisdictions selected nationwide to receive such a grant.

