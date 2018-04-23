Vermont Receives Tobacco Settlement Money

The Vermont Attorney General’s office announced Monday that the state has received $58.9 million as part of on-going payments from a 1998 settlement with tobacco companies.

Vermont received an additional $29 million last week as the result of a recent settlement, in addition to its regular annual payment from the tobacco companies.

The Vermont Legislature decides how to spend the money. The Governor and Legislative leaders have pledged to use half the funds for opioid addiction efforts.

The state and tobacco companies recently settled so-called “diligent enforcement” disputes which claimed the state had not properly enforced laws against tobacco companies that are not part of the master settlement.