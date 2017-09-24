Vermont To Resample Bennington Area Homes With Low Levels Of PFOA

  • A map of the affected Bennington region. The area shaded in blue is where Vermont and Saint-Gobain have agreed to extend municipal water lines. The area in yellow is still being investigated.
    Lucas Willard / WAMC

Homes in southern Vermont that had their drinking water wells test for low levels of chemicals PFOA and PFOS will be resampled over the next three weeks.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says the testing, which will be done on homes that had concentrations of perfluorinated compounds in their drinking water below the state’s 20 parts per trillion threshold,  will assist the state in understanding the variation of PFOA in groundwater.

If an elevated level of contamination is found, the state says it will ensure that company Saint-Gobain will provide bottled drinking water and install a point-of-entry treatment system on the home’s drinking water.

Saint-Gobain and the state of Vermont will continue to investigate the extent of PFOA contamination the Bennington area through October.

Following the close of a  public comment period, the state’s Agency of Natural Resources recently asked the Bennington Superior Court to formally enter a consent order with Saint-Gobain in order to begin the process of extending PFOA-free municipal water lines to about 200 homes. 

A public meeting will held Tuesday evening at the Bennington Firehouse where ANR will present its plans to use Vermont Route 279 right-of-wear near Austin Hill Road to receive excess trench soils that will be generated during the water line extension work.

Vermont Seeks Approval Of Settlement Over PFOA Contamination

By Sep 8, 2017
Wikipedia

The state of Vermont is asking a court to approve a settlement it reached with a company over contamination of some private water wells with the chemical PFOA.

Saint-Gobain Reviewing Plans To Provide PFOA-Free Water In Bedford, New Hampshire

By Aug 16, 2017
PFOA formula

A company at the center of investigations into PFOA contamination of water supplies in Hoosick Falls, New York and Bennington, Vermont has received proposals to provide clean drinking water to a similarly affected community in New Hampshire.

State Officials Detail Bennington PFOA Settlement

By Jul 27, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Announced Tuesday and filed in state court on Wednesday, Vermont has reached a settlement agreement with company Saint-Gobain to address PFOA contamination in the Bennington area. The agreement will extend clean water lines to approximately 200 homes in the region. Officials were in Bennington to provide details Wednesday night.

State Health Officials Ask Feds To Study PFAS Chemicals

By Aug 31, 2017
Center for Disease Control and Prevention

The New York State Health Department is asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to undertake a national study of health effects related to chemicals like PFOA and PFOS, which have been found in drinking water in several Northeast communities. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports it’s the second new effort to gather health information announced this week.