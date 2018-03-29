Related Program: 
Vermont’s Secretary Of State Discusses Election Security

  • Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos was in Washington this month to testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence regarding election security.  He appeared not only as Vermont’s chief election officer, but as president-elect of the National Association of Secretaries of State.  He says anything that has a computer in it can be hacked.

“The question is have you put the right defenses in place to fend off those attacks? Having said that I will say that I believe strongly that there’s fifty Secretaries of State who are, or Lieutenant Governors in some states it’s the Lieutenant Governor who oversees elections, but there are 50 of us who are working diligently every day to protect the integrity of our elections and prevent any attempts to hack in. And I think if you go back to the original 21 states that were attacked and only one was actually breached, everybody focused on the one state that was breached. But the good news was there were 20 states out of the 21 that fended off any attacks.”

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos will be sworn in as president of the National Association of Secretaries of State in July.
 

