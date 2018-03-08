Vermont Salt And Plowing Costs Over Budget This Winter

Vermont's transportation agency has spent more than $30 million keeping highways plowed and maintained this winter, despite budgeting less than $20 million.

The Agency of Transportation budgeted $18.5 million for winter maintenance this season. So far, it has spent $31.7 million. Last winter, it spent $36.9 million.

WCAX-TV reports that road salt usage is also up. This year the state used more than 133,000 tons, surpassing a record set in the winter of 2015-2016. Officials say freezing rain early in the season required more salt and sand.

The transportation agency maintains state highways and interstates. Towns are responsible for salting and plowing local roads.

