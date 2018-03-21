Vermont Secretary Of State Testifies On Election Security

Vermont’s Secretary of State appeared before a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday to discuss election cyber security.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, the President-elect of the National Association of Secretaries of State, appeared before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence to testify on existing cyber security and resources that are needed to protect election systems. “One of the most critical resources that Congress could provide to the states is the remaining $396 million from Help America Vote Act. We need the money now”

The Department of Homeland Security has designated election systems as critical infrastructure.