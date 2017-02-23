Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Senate Approves Bill Countering US Immigration Order

By 3 minutes ago
  • Vermont Senate Chamber
    Vermont Senate Chamber
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Lawmakers in the Vermont Senate have unanimously approved a measure that positions the state as a bulwark against some of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

All 30 of Vermont's senators approved the bill Thursday which is expected to get final approval Friday.

Republican Governor Phil Scott has said the bill is needed to prevent overreach by the federal government.

During debate Thursday, some senators said the measure was a way to establish divisions of power between the state and federal government.

The bill would require the governor to approve any agreements that would deputize state or local police for use in federal law enforcement actions. It would also make it illegal for state and local police to arbitrarily collect personal information for fear it could be used in anti-immigrant efforts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Trump Immigration-Vermont
Bill 79
S.79
Vermont Immigration
immigration
Immigration Bill

Related Content

Vermont Lieutenant Governor Discusses Federal Immigration Directive

By 11 hours ago
Photo of David Zuckerman
Verrmont Legislature

On Tuesday the new Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly issued a memo implementing the president’s immigration executive order.  In the memo, Secretary Kelly notes he is authorized to enter into agreements with states to authorize “qualified officers or employees of the state …. to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension, or detention of aliens in the United States.”  That is raising red flags in the statehouse in Vermont.  Earlier this month, a bill was introduced that would require any federal move to use local or state law enforcement first be approved by the governor.  Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, a Progressive, says the bill is scheduled for action in the state Senate today.

Vermont’s Republican Governor Discusses Issues, Including Immigration Enforcement

By Feb 22, 2017
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott met with reporters at the Statehouse in Montpelier today to discuss a number of issues facing the legislature and his administration.  One of the primary topics is a piece of legislation under consideration that would require any federal immigration actions in Vermont to be approved by the governor.

NYS Senator Sets Up Hotline For Immigrants, Announces Resource Event

By Allison Dunne Feb 17, 2017

Thursday’s “A Day without Immigrants” was a protest against Trump administration policies. And many immigrants nationwide chose to close their businesses, and stay home from work or school. A New York state senator says his contribution to the boycott was announcing an immigration resource event.

Congressional Corner With Nita Lowey

By Feb 17, 2017
Congresswoman Nita Lowey
Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey

President Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees left many people upset and scared.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Nita Lowey speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock about what comes next.