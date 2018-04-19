Related Program: 
Vermont Senate Pro Tem Discusses Status Of Legislative Session

There are about three weeks left in the Vermont legislative session.  Vermont Senate Pro Tem Democrat/Progressive Tim Ashe notes that one of the latest items has come up in the wake of a teenager’s arrest for planning, but not implementing, a mass shooting at the Fair Haven Union High School.  Ashe says legislators are looking at whether they should revise criminal statutes to address when someone might attempt a felony. Ashe spoke with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley.

 “The Governor has suggested that we with like just a matter of a couple days rewrite the criminal statutes. And so the Senate Judiciary Committee and also the House Judiciary Committees are trying to figure out whether it would be appropriate to change the statutes. Not for cases that already exist or looking backwards but for future instances.”

Vermont Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe says his primary objective is completing the state budget, which will in turn drive legislators’ adjournment date.

