Vermont State Employees To See Changes To Health Care Plans

Vermont state employees will see changes to their health care plans starting January 2019.

More than 160 brand name medications, including Adderall and Prozac, will be excluded from the plan in favor of generic versions or alternative treatments.

Officials say removing brand name drugs will save $1.5 million annually, money that will go toward salary increases.

WCAX-TV reports copays will also rise. Primary care visits will cost an additional $5, MRIs will cost $50 and emergency room visits will cost $100.

Beth Fastiggi, commissioner of the state Department of Human Resources, says workers will continue to have a platinum-level health care plan.

Steve Howard, executive director of the State Employees' Association, says the higher copays will lead to deferred care and more health issues.

