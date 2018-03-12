Vermont Town Discovers Sewage Leak Spewing Into Nearby River

Officials in a Vermont town say a broken sewer pipe has spewed over 1 million gallons of raw sewage into the Neshobe River, which flows into Lake Champlain.

Brandon town officials say they don't know when the pipe broke or how long it was leaking sewage. WPTZ-TV reports the town filed an emergency repair order as soon as the leak was discovered.

Brandon Town Manager David Atherton said Friday that the town's infrastructure is aging and needs upgrades. Atherton says the recent storms that have hit the region could have contributed to the damage to the pipe.

Atherton says he estimates the town is looking at nearly $50,000 to repair the sewage leak.

