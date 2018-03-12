Vermont Unemployment Rate Low As Labor Shortage Builds

Vermont's unemployment rate continues to remain low while employers across the state report they can't find enough workers to fill open jobs.

The Vermont Department of Labor on Monday released January unemployment statistics that show 2.9 percent of the state's workforce is unemployed. The figure is unchanged from the December figure.

The state unemployment rate is tied for the fourth lowest rate in the country.

The unemployment rate for Vermont's 17 labor market ranged from a low of 2.3 percent in White River Junction to 6.4 percent in Derby.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Lyndsay Kurrle says the limiting factor of economic growth in the state is the labor force.

