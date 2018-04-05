Vermont Utility Regulator Orders Review Of Gas Pipeline

Vermont utility regulators are asking for an investigation into the construction of a 41-mile natural gas pipeline.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Public Utilities Commission noted that Vermont Gas Systems has already agreed to an outside review of its construction practices for the project that was completed last year.

Vermont Public Radio reports that project opponent Rachel Smolker, of Hinesburg, studied state records and the company's own documents to raise concerns that include improper construction techniques and a failure to document safe construction practices. She says she's grateful for the board's order.

Vermont Gas spokeswoman Beth Parent says the pipeline is safe, but the company welcomes the review and is focused on how officials can support an outside review.

The pipeline runs from the Burlington area to Middlebury.

