Vermont Utility Warns Of Dangers Near Hydroelectric Dams

By 30 minutes ago
  • WikiMedia Commons

With sky-high temperatures in the forecast Vermont's largest electric utility is warning people about the dangers of swimming near hydroelectric facilities.

Green Mountain Power says waterways around some of its facilities have some great recreation areas.

But conditions around those facilities may change rapidly. People should pay attention to warning signs and markers as some spots are off limits to the public for safety reasons.

Recent low water conditions have exposed many areas in rivers and streams that are usually not accessible.

GMP's Director of Generation Operations Jason Lisai says there was a near miss recently when a group out fishing got stranded downstream from a dam. Local emergency responders with assistance from GMP were able get them out of the area.

GMP operates 36 hydro plants across Vermont.

Tags: 
Green Mountain Power
vermont
Hydroelectric Dams

