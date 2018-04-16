Vermont's Governor Calls For Law Change In Shooting Plot Case

Vermont's governor is urging state lawmakers to immediately change a law that drove the state Supreme Court to rule that a teenager accused of planning a massive shooting at his former high school should not be kept in jail.

The court ruled last week that "preparation alone" does not prove an attempt.

Eighteen-year-old Jack Sawyer has pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated murder and other charges.

The Senate and House judiciary committees plan to take up "attempt" language Tuesday. Republican Governor Phil Scott also called for a domestic terrorism law and wants the changes made before April 23, when students at Fair Haven Union High School return from vacation.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says it will difficult to pass a domestic terrorism law in that timeframe.

