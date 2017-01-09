Vermont's New Governor Sticking With Renewable Energy Goal

Vermont's new Republican governor says he is sticking with his Democratic predecessor's goal of getting 90 percent of the energy needed in the state from renewable sources by 2050.

Gov. Phil Scott made the comments Monday as he highlighted a new solar installation over parking spaces outside a food cooperative in Montpelier.

Scott said renewable energy technology also generates jobs, which he said fits with his administration's economic development goals.

SunCommon installed the solar panels over four parking spaces at the Hunger Mountain Cooperative.

The Waterbury-based company said the timber frame solar canopy is another use for solar power beyond traditional rooftop and backyards.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.