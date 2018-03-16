Veteran NY Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter Dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — An aide to Rep. Louise Slaughter says the 88-year old Democratic congresswoman from upstate New York has died.

Slaughter was serving her 16th term in Congress and was the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee. She was the first woman to chair that committee when she led it from 2007 through 2010.

Liam Fitzsimmons is her chief of staff. In a statement, he says Slaughter died early Friday at George Washington University Hospital after injuring herself in a fall in her area home. Fitzsimmons said on Wednesday that she'd sustained a concussion but no broken bones.

Slaughter was originally from Kentucky and had a degree in microbiology. She was repeatedly re-elected, sometimes narrowly, and was the longest-serving member of Congress from New York.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released the following statement Friday morning.

“Congresswoman Louise Slaughter was a giant," Schumer said. "She had deep convictions -- on both issues important to the people of Rochester, and for the integrity and honesty of the political system. Throughout her entire career, Louise worked with people from so many different philosophies and backgrounds, because she was such a genuine human spirit. The ferocity of her advocacy was matched only by the depth of her compassion and humanity. Her passing will leave a gaping hole in our hearts and our nation. My sincere condolences go out to her daughters and grandchildren and to the legions of people who loved and admired her."

“I am deeply saddened that my dear friend and colleague Louise Slaughter has passed away," U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said in a statement. As a long-serving leader of the House Rules Committee, she tirelessly fought for Democratic principles and gave a voice to those who needed it. Louise devoted her life to serving the Rochester community, she never wavered in her fierce defense of our shared values as Americans, and she was one of the kindest and most compassionate colleagues I’ve ever had. She was a brilliant microbiologist who worked tirelessly to make our food supply safer, she was a moral leader who passed the Stock Act to prevent corruption in Congress, and she was a proud New Yorker who fought to bring high-speed rail to our state. Louise will be remembered as one of the great, pioneering women in our country’s history, and it was an honor to serve alongside her in Congress. I offer my heartfelt prayers and condolences to her entire family.”

“I’m saddened to learn the news of Representative Louise Slaughter’s passing," said Congressman John Faso, a Republican from New York's 19th House District, in a statement. "Louise was a kind and caring colleague, and a steadfast advocate for the people of Western New York. As the first woman elected to serve Western New York in Congress, she is a trailblazer for so many women and young girls who also strive to serve our nation. May she Rest in Peace.”

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of my friend and colleague from New York, Louise Slaughter,” said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican of New York's 21st House District, in a statement. “Louise has served our state for over three decades, and has been a role model to many women Members, including myself. Each year before the State of the Union, Louise proudly hosted a bipartisan reception for New York Members to help unify the delegation, and I have always felt so warmly welcomed by her and her entire staff. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

“My heart is with Rochester and Rep. Slaughter’s loved ones, her friends and her staff," said Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from New York's 18th House District, in a statement. "Louise was a pioneer for women’s rights and a role model for women across the country. She was the only microbiologist in Congress – and got her degree at a time when women faced incredible barriers – especially in the sciences. But even after all of her success, she never forgot her roots in Harlan County, Kentucky and fought for working people throughout her entire career. She was the kind of Representative every American would be lucky to have. After over 30 years of service, Louise was a giant in Rochester, throughout the State of New York, and in Congress. She was a role model for me when I started serving in the House. She was intelligent, tenacious, and principled. But she also had an incredible sense of humor, a disarming smile, and a talent for working with members of the New York delegation on both sides of the aisle. I wish Rep. Slaughter’s family well during this difficult time. She will be sorely missed.”

“The passing of Representative Slaughter is a tremendous loss for the City of Rochester, and all New Yorkers," said Democratic New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in a statement. "Born the daughter of a blacksmith, she never lost her Kentucky accent, but she rose to become an icon in Western New York. She got her political start as an activist trying to protect the Hart’s Woods from development, and although she wasn’t successful in that endeavor, she never gave up fighting for what she believed in, from the County Legislature, to the State Assembly to the halls of Congress. Despite the sexism she faced while running for office as a woman and as the mother of young children, she prevailed, and rose to become the first woman chair of the powerful House Rules Committee. As an influential voice for women in our nation’s capital, she coauthored the landmark Violence Against Women Act, among other critical legislation. In my own experience working with Representative Slaughter to protect the Great Lakes from pollution and combat the opioid epidemic, her deep knowledge of policy and profound commitment to her community always shined through. She was beloved by the Rochester community and will be sorely missed. I offer my sincere condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

"Louise Slaughter was a champion for New York who had a larger than life presence in Rochester area politics," Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "For more than 30 years, she served in the U.S. House of Representatives with unmatched charm, sharp wit and an insatiable passion to improve the lives of everyone in her community. As Dean of our Congressional Delegation, she made all New Yorkers proud. With her training as a scientist, Louise fought for fairness and led the way on the major issues of our time, from environmental preservation to women's rights to attracting 21st century jobs in cutting edge industries like photonics. She was trailblazer, a partner and friend ever since we worked together for my father more than four decades ago. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her, but she will not be forgotten anytime soon by all those she served."

“History will remember Louise Slaughter as one of the most respected and dedicated members ever to walk the halls of Congress. I will remember her as a dear and loyal friend. As she would say, I will miss her like a front tooth.

“Louise was beloved for her lifetime of service to the people of Rochester," said Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from New York's 20th House District, said in a statement. "Her fierce and principled leadership as the dean of our New York delegation and as the first woman ever to chair the House Rules Committee elevated our work in Congress every day. When she spoke it was with conviction, charm, intellect, integrity, and a force that felt at times like it would raise the Capitol dome. Louise touched the lives of many with the warmth of her smile and the sweet sound of her Kentucky accent. Her determination to fight for the people of New York and our nation will long be a shining example for aspiring young women and all Americans of good conscience and selfless heart.Working with Louise taught me a great deal about how to be a better public servant and I will forever miss our countless conversations and her warm and wise counsel. May her extraordinary legacy continue to guide us, and may her family find peace in in the knowledge that her spirit lives on in all who were lucky enough to know her well.”