The Villa Veritas Foundation, Inc., an inpatient healing and rehabilitation center located in Kerhonkson, NY, has been connecting people with treatment and recovery for over 40 years. Founded by the late Jim Cusack and his wife, Sue, Villa Veritas has remained steadfast in its mission to provide a safe haven for alcoholics, addicts, and their families to find health and hope using the time-tested 12 Step Program as its framework. The center distinguishes itself with a holistic-based approach in combination with the 12 Steps.

“The 12 Step Program works because it’s an excellent blueprint for life,” says Sue Cusack. “We focus on healing the trauma that led to addiction and help people feel useful in this world. Each day we get out there and give people hope. That was my late husband’s best gift—the gift of hope, and we continue his legacy. We feel blessed to be able to do what we love with the ones we love.”

Villa Veritas Foundation is a 501c(3) non-profit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. Villa Veritas can be contacted by phone at (845) 626-3555 or email at info@villaveritas.org