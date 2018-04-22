Violent Unrest Continues In Nicaragua Over Social Security Reforms

Violent anti-government protests in Nicaragua continue for a fifth day, and show no signs of slowing down. A local human rights group, the Nicaraguan Human Rights Office (Cenidh), says more than 20 people have been killed. President Daniel Ortega's forces are accused of using live rounds to quell the demonstrations.

The protests were triggered Wednesday by a sweeping pension reform package that increases contributions for workers and employer, but lowers overall benefits.

The protests have been partly driven by students in the capital of Managua, but have rippled to at least 10 cities across the country.

In the coastal city of Bluefield, a journalist broadcasting on Facebook Live was reportedly shot in the head and killed. Angel Gahona was talking about a broken ATM machine when a gunshot is heard and his body slumps to the ground. The video, which has been widely circulated on social media seems to have poured fuel on the protests.

Ortega has been in office since 2007. This is his fourth term as president, and the protests are widely seen as his biggest challenge yet.

But in remarks Saturday, Ortega seemed to further enrage Nicaraguans by saying the protesters were being politically manipulated; and pointed to the reforms as only being a proposal, and that he was open to negotiations with the business community.

The business community however, which is widely seen as an ally to the government, released a statement saying it would not sit down until freedom is speech is restored and police violence stops.

The BBC reports that independent TV stations have been taken off the air after broadcasting the protests live.

In Managua, protesters are reportedly looting dozens of businesses and have also toppled a tree of life sculpture that was erected as part of the First Lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo's beautification initiative. The toppling of the sculpture seen as a purposeful reprimand of Murillo.

On Sunday, Pope Francis called the bloodshed in Nicaragua "useless" and called for a peaceful resolution "with a sense of responsibility."

The U.S. State Department is calling for calm in the country, saying in a statement "We condemn the violence and the excessive force used by police and others against civilians."

