VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region

Founded in Rutland, Vermont, the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) has grown to include locations throughout Bennington and Rutland Counties. VNAHSR is a non-profit, Medicare-certified home health and hospice agency delivering a wide-range of advanced medical care with compassion, dependability, and expertise to people of all ages.

With office locations in Bennington, Dorset, Manchester, and Rutland, they have nearly 350 trusted health professionals and caregivers committed to providing exceptional care to patients and families.

Proud of their national reputation for quality care, VNAHSR is highly rated for Quality of Patient Care and Patient Satisfaction from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and is recognized as one of the nation’s top 100 performing home health agencies, by HomeCare Elite, a market-leading review that identifies top Medicare-certified agencies.

Learn more at http://vermontvisitingnurses.org/

