Vote On Saratoga Springs Emergency Shelter Delayed

By 11 minutes ago
  • Code Blue Saratoga
    Paulina Phelps / WAMC

The Saratoga Springs Planning Board has delayed a vote on a proposed emergency homeless shelter. 

On Thursday night the Planning Board was scheduled to vote on two agenda items that would greenlight the proposed permanent Code Blue Shelter on Walworth Street.

The project being sought by non-profit Shelters of Saratoga has been tied up by a protracted approval process since it was first announced in February 2017. A group of neighbors opposed to the project filed a lawsuit against the city's Zoning Board of Appeals last month.

Because the Planning Board did not set a public hearing for Thursday night, the vote was postponed. A public hearing has been set for April 5th.

Code Blue Saratoga was started in December 2013 after the freezing death of a homeless city woman.

