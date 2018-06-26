Voters To Choose Among Seven Democrats In NY-19

The federal primary elections are Tuesday and voters in one of New York’s congressional districts will select one of seven Democrats in a race garnering national attention.

The Democrats in the 19th District want the chance to unseat freshman Republican Congressman John Faso in November. Jeff Beals, Dave Clegg, Erin Collier, Antonio Delgado, Brian Flynn, Gareth Rhodes and Patrick Ryan have participated in numerous forums in the 11-county swing district. Touting their endorsements and, in some cases, deep roots, the candidates have been spending the last week knocking on doors and working to differentiate themselves among the progressive field. Others looking to take on Faso include Green Party candidate Steve Greenfield and actress Diane Neal and Sullivan County resident Luisa Parker, both Independents.