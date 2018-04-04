VT Advocacy Group Threatens Lawsuit Over Champlain Parkway

A Vermont advocacy group is threatening to file a federal lawsuit over the design of a proposed Burlington traffic project.

WPTZ-TV reports The Pine Street Coalition announced Tuesday it would file a suit to block the construction of the Champlain Parkway. The 2.3-mile road is intended to alleviate traffic between downtown Burlington and Interstate 189.

The group says the parkway is dangerous and doesn't make sense. Opponents also say officials never completed an Environmental Impact Statement for the project.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the parkway's design was a compromise. Weinberger says he will defend the project in court.

